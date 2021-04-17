 Skip to main content
Video: Ohio State got a sideline warning during its spring game

April 17, 2021
by Grey Papke

The Big Ten referees working the Ohio State spring game might have been a little bit overzealous when it came to the penalty flags.

In a game that is essentially a glorified scrimmage with no tackling allowed, one of the Ohio State sidelines was hit with a sideline warning early in the second half. It’s anyone’s guess as to why.

Fair play to the referees, who are clearly taking this game and their jobs seriously. That said, we all probably could have lived without the flag there.

Big Ten referees always get a lot of criticism, sometimes deservedly so. Plenty of people would say they’re already in midseason form doing something like this.

