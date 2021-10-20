Ole Miss has awesome Eli Manning tribute planned

Ole Miss will retire Eli Manning’s jersey during Saturday’s game against LSU, and the school is pulling out all the stops to honor its former quarterback.

In addition to holding a ceremony to retire Manning’s No. 10 jersey, Ole Miss has painted the end zones at Vaught–Hemingway Stadium with huge block letters of Manning’s last name.

First coat feels. pic.twitter.com/DS0mhlic7u — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) October 19, 2021

Manning, who played at Ole Miss from 2000-2003, holds school records with 10,119 career passing yards and 81 career TD passes. He’s the only quarterback in Rebels history to be taken with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Manning’s father, Archie, also played at Ole Miss and was selected second overall.

Only two other players — Archie and Chucky Mullins — have had their jerseys retired by Ole Miss. It’s also worth noting that Manning’s nephew, Arch Manning, will be in attendance for the ceremony. Arch is the No. 1 quarterback prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. He’s being recruited by numerous top programs, and it goes without saying that Ole Miss would love for him to carry on the Manning legacy with the Rebels. Perhaps the Rebels are working extra hard to impress the high school phenom.