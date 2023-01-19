Ole Miss lands another huge transfer QB

Lane Kiffin continues to stockpile quarterbacks for the 2023 season.

Former Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders told ESPN’s Chris Low on Thursday that he has committed to Ole Miss.

Sanders was a four-year starter under Mike Gundy at Oklahoma State. He threw for more than 9,000 yards and rushed for nearly 2,000 more while accounting for 85 total touchdowns during his time with the Cowboys.

Ole Miss suddenly has a crowded QB room after also landing transfer Walker Howard from LSU on Wednesday.

Sanders and Walker will now compete with Jaxson Dart for the Ole Miss starting job. Dart, a transfer from USC, passed for 2,974 yards, 20 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last season. He also rushed for 614 yards.

Ole Miss was in need of quarterback depth, but it is unlikely that Sanders and Walker would have chosen the Rebels without Kiffin telling them they had a shot at winning the starting job. Kiffin suddenly does not seem sold on Dart as his starter.