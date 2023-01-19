LSU loses QB from infamous Brian Kelly video to Ole Miss

It was just over a year ago that Brian Kelly had taken over the job at LSU and had everyone laughing over his fake accent and funny recruiting videos. Kelly seemed to stray so far out of character as he tried to fit in with his new job. But a year later, things are looking fine for him.

Kelly went 10-4 in his first season on the job. His program beat Alabama and won the SEC West, which was a big accomplishment. They did it all with Jayden Daniels at quarterback, who is returning for the 2023 season.

Daniels’ return and other reasons may have led Walker Howard to feel like better opportunities existed elsewhere, so he announced Monday that he was entering the transfer portal.

Howard, you may recall, is the prospect who appeared in a funny video with Kelly in December 2021.

On Wednesday, Howard announced that he was transferring to Ole Miss.

Can you believe that Kelly appeared in that video only to lose Howard as a transfer to Ole Miss 13 months later? What’s worse is that Lane Kiffin even mocked Kelly over the video only to now land Howard as a transfer.

Let that be a lesson to coaches: you can make a fool of yourself during recruiting and end up gaining nothing from it.

At Ole Miss, Howard will compete with Jaxson Dart for the starting job. Dart, a transfer from USC, passed for 2,974 yards, 20 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last season. He also rushed for 614 yards.

Howard’s choice is an interesting one. Either he’s comfortable sitting behind Dart for a few seasons, or he thinks he can beat him out.