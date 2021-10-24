 Skip to main content
Oregon State had touching gesture for Utah football team

October 23, 2021
by Larry Brown

A bouquet of flowers on the field

Oregon State had a touching gesture for Utah’s football team prior to Saturday’s game between the teams in Corvallis, Ore.

The Beavers laid 22 roses down at the 22-yard line to help honor the late Aaron Lowe.

Lowe was killed less than a month ago after being shot at a house party. The 21-year-old cornerback was in his third season with the Utes and wore jersey No. 22.

An arrest was made in the case, police announced on Oct. 3.

Lowe was close with late former Utah RB Ty Jordan, who died in an accidental shooting last year.

