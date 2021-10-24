Oregon State had touching gesture for Utah football team

Oregon State had a touching gesture for Utah’s football team prior to Saturday’s game between the teams in Corvallis, Ore.

The Beavers laid 22 roses down at the 22-yard line to help honor the late Aaron Lowe.

Thank you, @BeaverFootball, for laying roses on the 22 yard line and helping us to honor Aaron. #22forever ♥️ pic.twitter.com/YQJUHp85gj — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) October 23, 2021

Lowe was killed less than a month ago after being shot at a house party. The 21-year-old cornerback was in his third season with the Utes and wore jersey No. 22.

An arrest was made in the case, police announced on Oct. 3.

Lowe was close with late former Utah RB Ty Jordan, who died in an accidental shooting last year.