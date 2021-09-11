Oregon hilariously trolled Ohio State after upset win

The Oregon Ducks came into Columbus on Saturday and stunned the Ohio State Buckeyes, and they left a reminder at midfield as they left.

Charlotte Wilder of FOX Sports shared a video of midfield at Ohio Stadium, complete with a small rubber duck placed directly in the middle of the logo.

Someone left a rubber duck in the middle of the Ohio State logo pic.twitter.com/gdm7FbcDTJ — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) September 11, 2021

It has shades of Baker Mayfield’s famous flag plant in 2017 that so infuriated Ohio State faithful. Of course, this is a lot more subtle and a lot less disrespectful, so it might just fly.

Ohio State fans might be too frustrated with a key non-call in the fourth to get too upset over a rubber duck at midfield.