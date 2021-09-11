 Skip to main content
Oregon hilariously trolled Ohio State after upset win

September 11, 2021
by Grey Papke

The Oregon Ducks came into Columbus on Saturday and stunned the Ohio State Buckeyes, and they left a reminder at midfield as they left.

Charlotte Wilder of FOX Sports shared a video of midfield at Ohio Stadium, complete with a small rubber duck placed directly in the middle of the logo.

It has shades of Baker Mayfield’s famous flag plant in 2017 that so infuriated Ohio State faithful. Of course, this is a lot more subtle and a lot less disrespectful, so it might just fly.

Ohio State fans might be too frustrated with a key non-call in the fourth to get too upset over a rubber duck at midfield.

