Philip Rivers’ son lands offer from SEC school

Another quarterback with the last name Rivers is on the rise.

WKRG-TV in Alabama reported this week that Gunner Rivers has received a scholarship offer from Auburn University. Gunner is the eldest son of eight-time NFL Pro Bowl quarterback Philip Rivers.

The WKRG report also notes that Gunner, a four-star recruit in the 2027 class, previously received an offer from North Carolina State, his father’s alma mater.

Gunner is currently a sophomore starting quarterback for St. Michael Catholic in Fairhope, Ala., where he is coached by his father. With Gunner under center, St. Michael went 12-2 this season as he threw for 3,974 yards with 36 touchdowns and just six interceptions.

The elder Rivers played in the NFL for 17 seasons from 2004-20 before retiring. A little over a year ago, Philip welcomed his 10th child with wife Tiffany, and now one of those kids could soon be playing football in the SEC.