 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, May 7, 2022

Pitt star WR transfer working out with notable QB

May 7, 2022
by Grey Papke
Jordan Addison warming up

Sep 18, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) warms up before the game against the Western Michigan Broncos at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pitt wide receiver Jordan Addison is the subject of a lot of attention after entering the transfer portal earlier in the week. The reigning Biletnikoff Award winner’s ultimate destination is a mystery, but there may be one hint about who is in the picture.

Addison has been working out in Southern California as he makes his transfer decision. However, he has been privately working with Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, according to a report from The Athletic.

Addison has not been heavily linked to Alabama. However, if he is working out with the school’s quarterback, the situation is probably worth keeping an eye on. The Crimson Tide are always a potential factor when it comes to the nation’s top players, and Addison certainly qualifies after catching 17 touchdowns and earning consensus All-American honors in 2021.

Addison’s decision to leave Pitt has certainly bothered some at the school, but it is clear he’ll have a lot of quality options in the portal. Alabama might be one of them, and that kind of opportunity is hard to ignore.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus