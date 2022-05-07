Pitt star WR transfer working out with notable QB

Pitt wide receiver Jordan Addison is the subject of a lot of attention after entering the transfer portal earlier in the week. The reigning Biletnikoff Award winner’s ultimate destination is a mystery, but there may be one hint about who is in the picture.

Addison has been working out in Southern California as he makes his transfer decision. However, he has been privately working with Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, according to a report from The Athletic.

Addison has not been heavily linked to Alabama. However, if he is working out with the school’s quarterback, the situation is probably worth keeping an eye on. The Crimson Tide are always a potential factor when it comes to the nation’s top players, and Addison certainly qualifies after catching 17 touchdowns and earning consensus All-American honors in 2021.

Addison’s decision to leave Pitt has certainly bothered some at the school, but it is clear he’ll have a lot of quality options in the portal. Alabama might be one of them, and that kind of opportunity is hard to ignore.