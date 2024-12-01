Purdue makes decision on head coach Ryan Walters’ future

Ryan Walters is having a brutal second season as the head coach at Purdue, and he will not be getting a shot at a third.

Purdue announced on Sunday that Walters has been fired. Athletic director Mike Bobinski issued a statement saying the school felt it was necessary to make a change to “best position our football program for success.”

“This was a truly difficult decision, as head coach Ryan Walters continued to lead the Boilermakers with integrity, resilience and poise in the face of considerable challenges,” the statement read.

Purdue hired Walters as head coach to replace Jeff Brohm, who left for Louisville in late 2022. He went 4-8 in his first season, but the bottom fell out in 2024, as the team went just 1-11 without winning a single Big Ten game.

Purdue promised a national search for a new head coach, but they have a long way to go in order to be relevant in a loaded Big Ten.