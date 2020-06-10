Reggie Bush wants to ‘bring back greatness’ to USC after end of disassociation ban

Reggie Bush sounds ready to be part of a new generation of USC football after his disassociation ban officially ended Wednesday.

Bush appeared on “The Herd” with Colin Cowherd on Wednesday, and voiced his excitement at getting to be back around the program to help younger players.

“I was excited. This has been something I’ve dreamed of for a long time, to be able to come home and spend time with some of the younger players, some of the coaches, some of the faculty, the staff members there,” Bush said, via Chris Trevino of 247 Sports. “There is still people there that I have developed strong, close relationships with that I’ve known for a very long time, all the way down to the equipment people. And that’s a testament of what we’ve built at our time there while I was at USC. We built relationship that extended far beyond the football field and most, if not all the people that I’ve spent time with there, especially my teammates, I consider family. And to this day that relationship, like I said, goes far beyond the football field.

“For me, we’re excited to be back, I can’t wait to get to the university and get to know some of the young players there and start to help initiate change and just help bring back greatness to USC.”

The Trojans are coming off an 8-5 season, which is a far cry from the records the school was putting up during Bush’s time there. Bush knows it, too, and has not been shy about the current coach’s performance. Perhaps he can be a beneficial presence around the program now that he’s permitted to be there.