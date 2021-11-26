Robert Griffin III has ridiculous pick for new Florida coach

Robert Griffin III is taking to his ESPN analyst job by delivering the hottest of hot takes.

Griffin appeared on “The Paul Finebaum Show” Friday and offered his take on who should replace Dan Mullen as Florida’s head coach. Griffin thinks the Gators should take a look at none other than Tim Tebow to run the program.

A wild-card candidate for the next Florida coach from @RGIII : Tim Tebow. Agree with his reasoning? pic.twitter.com/biPDUaw3Ua — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) November 26, 2021

“I think the Gators should hire Tim Tebow,” Griffin said. “I think they have to think outside the box for the next head coaching hire, and the word out there was that Dan Mullen wasn’t in love with recruiting, he wasn’t in love with the process of those things. But who’s really going to out-recruit Nick Saban, Kirby Smart, and Jimbo Fisher?

“So if you throw Tim Tebow in there, surround him with the structure, have about three or four previous head coaches on his staff to help him figure out the vision of his program, that’s going to bring excitement to the Florida Gators. It’s going to have players intrigued and excited about going into Gainesville and recreating that culture that they had oh so long ago.”

To be clear, there is no indication that this is even plausible, and for good reason. Griffin cites Deion Sanders’ success at Jackson State as evidence that his Tebow idea could work, but there’s a huge difference between that and handing the reins of one of the nation’s most recognizable programs over to someone as inexperienced as Tebow.

Unfortunately for Griffin, it sounds like the Gators have already zeroed in on a new head coach — and no, it is not Tebow.

Photo: Dec 22, 2019; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III (3) looks up to the scoreboard during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports