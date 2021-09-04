Video: Ronnie Bell has ridiculous catch negated by controversial penalty

Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell had a catch of the year candidate waved off Saturday thanks to an iffy penalty flag.

Bell reached up and made a one-handed catch while managing to stay in bounds in Saturday’s game against the Western Michigan Broncos. However, it didn’t count because Bell was called for offensive pass interference.

Didn’t count, but Ronnie Bell just had catch of the year pic.twitter.com/XU9xlgdDsn — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 4, 2021

Ronnie Bell!!!! Didn’t count but oh my god pic.twitter.com/pvFNfPsQRt — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) September 4, 2021

I don’t care that it didn’t count, Ronnie Bell with an early catch of the year candidate. pic.twitter.com/2Fxg09BTGF — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) September 4, 2021

The decision to call offensive pass interference looks soft to say the least. In all honesty, the fact that he made the grab with one hand while apparently committing a penalty with his other hand just makes it more impressive.

When you watch a play like that, it’s hard to figure out how Bell ever drops anything.