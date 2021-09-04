 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, September 4, 2021

Video: Ronnie Bell has ridiculous catch negated by controversial penalty

September 4, 2021
by Grey Papke

Ronnie Bell catch

Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell had a catch of the year candidate waved off Saturday thanks to an iffy penalty flag.

Bell reached up and made a one-handed catch while managing to stay in bounds in Saturday’s game against the Western Michigan Broncos. However, it didn’t count because Bell was called for offensive pass interference.

The decision to call offensive pass interference looks soft to say the least. In all honesty, the fact that he made the grab with one hand while apparently committing a penalty with his other hand just makes it more impressive.

When you watch a play like that, it’s hard to figure out how Bell ever drops anything.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus