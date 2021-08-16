Urban Meyer has unusual complaint with NFL preseason

NFL teams rarely show their full hand in preseason. The starters play very limited snaps, and teams typically don’t go as deep into their playbook as they would during a meaningful game. It all makes sense, but Urban Meyer seems to hate it.

The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach vented about preseason limitations Monday, stating that his assistants have kept him from showing more of the offense during games. Meyer also promised a more up-tempo style once the regular season starts.

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer laments being told by assistants that they can’t show this, can’t show that in preseason. “What you saw is not what we’re going to be.” Expects more up tempo going forward — Mark Long (@APMarkLong) August 16, 2021

It’s kind of odd that Meyer would have to be frequently reminded of a pretty standard procedure. However, the college game has no preseason, and this is just part of the adaptation process he’s dealing with.

The Jaguars may not want to rush into speeding up their offense. After all, Meyer has some other issues to deal with that he may want to address first.