Sean Clifford out for game with apparent arm injury

The Penn State Nittany Lions lost starting quarterback Sean Clifford for the second half of Saturday’s game at Iowa.

Clifford took a hard hit from Iowa’s Jack Campbell in the first half and left the game. He did not return before halftime.

The hit Sean Clifford took on his last drive. May have been the one that is giving him trouble. pic.twitter.com/4Io4b35pMG — Justin Morganstein (@JmoTweets_) October 9, 2021

There was some hope that Clifford would be able to return for the second half, but he was on the sideline in street clothes instead. Greg Pickel of Rivals reported that he was wearing a wrap on his right arm.

Sean Clifford left the game in the second quarter with an injury. No. 4 Penn State leads No. 3 Iowa 17-10 early in the third. pic.twitter.com/94DwWmy5Ni — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 9, 2021

Penn State won't have Sean Clifford for the second half. He just came out of the tunnel with no uniform on and a wrapped right arm. — Greg Pickel (@GregPickel) October 9, 2021

Clifford was replaced by sophomore backup Ta’Quan Roberson for the second half.

Clifford is a big loss for the Nittany Lions, especially if the absence extends beyond this week. He came into Saturday’s game with 11 touchdowns and 1,336 passing yards, and has been a big part of Penn State’s unbeaten start to the season.