Sean Clifford out for game with apparent arm injury

October 9, 2021
by Grey Papke
The Penn State Nittany Lions lost starting quarterback Sean Clifford for the second half of Saturday’s game at Iowa.

Clifford took a hard hit from Iowa’s Jack Campbell in the first half and left the game. He did not return before halftime.

There was some hope that Clifford would be able to return for the second half, but he was on the sideline in street clothes instead. Greg Pickel of Rivals reported that he was wearing a wrap on his right arm.

Clifford was replaced by sophomore backup Ta’Quan Roberson for the second half.

Clifford is a big loss for the Nittany Lions, especially if the absence extends beyond this week. He came into Saturday’s game with 11 touchdowns and 1,336 passing yards, and has been a big part of Penn State’s unbeaten start to the season.

