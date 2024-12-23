Shannon Sharpe issues threat to Kirk Herbstreit over Ryan Day comments

Kirk Herbstreit took aim at some of his ESPN colleagues while defending Ohio State head coach Ryan Day over the weekend, and Shannon Sharpe did not appreciate it.

Herbstreit, a longtime ESPN analyst and former Ohio State quarterback, ripped Buckeyes fans during the broadcast of his alma mater’s 42-17 win over Tennessee in the College Football Playoff on Saturday night. Herbstreit openly mocked Ohio State fans who have called for Day to be fired. He then took aim at the “First Take” panel over their criticism of the Buckeyes head coach. You can see the full clip here.

Sharpe responded during Monday’s episode of “First Take.” He issued a warning to Herbstreit and ESPN college football play-by-play announcer Chris Fowler.

“If we gonna be on the same team, if we gonna work for the same network, don’t do that,” Sharpe said. “Kirk, Chris Fowler, I promise you, if you ever mention any platform that I’m on again and talking about I wonder what they gonna say and negativity, I promise you ESPN ain’t got enough bosses to keep me off y’all for what I’m gonna say. So I’m gonna let y’all slide today. I’m gonna turn it over to D.O. before I get myself in trouble, but don’t play with me.”

Shannon Sharpe on Kirk Herbstreit's criticism of First Take: "If we're going to be on the same team, if we're gonna work for the same network, don't do that. Kirk, Chris Fowler, I promise you, if you ever mention any platform that I'm on again talking about 'I wonder what they're… pic.twitter.com/4IPLUU5rYy — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 23, 2024

Sharpe, Stephen A. Smith and others have been critical of Day in recent weeks. They have joined a collection of people that even includes some former Buckeyes players in wondering whether Day deserves to keep his job.

Herbstreit has trashed Ohio State fans in the past over their treatment of Day. Saturday night was the perfect opportunity for him to gloat, even if Sharpe took it personally.