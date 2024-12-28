Shedeur Sanders uses his cleats to send message about NFL Draft

Shedeur Sanders is using his cleats to send a message about the NFL Draft.

Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes were set to face the BYU Cougars at the Alamo Bowl on Saturday, and a photo on social media showed Sanders’ locker for the game. In front of Shedeur’s locker were red shoes with blue. The cleats were New York Giants colors, which seemed to tip off where Sanders thinks he will go as a pro.

“We know where we going….You’ll see them in the cleats later on this week” – Shedeur Sanders 3 days ago New York Giants ? 👀 pic.twitter.com/AtldiFrgGO — We Coming 🦬 (@SkoBuffsGoBuffs) December 28, 2024

Earlier in the week, a video had shown Shedeur talking with his brother, Shilo, about the NFL Draft. In the video, Shedeur said, “we know where we going….You’ll see them in the cleats later on this week.”

Shilo told Shedeur that a NFL team might trade up for him Shedeur : “You can’t get higher than 1” 😂 🎥 : @DeionSandersJr pic.twitter.com/3CvtZoWPzn — We Coming 🦬 (@SkoBuffsGoBuffs) December 25, 2024

There was some previous chatter suggesting Deion preferred for his son to be drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders. But with the Giants now in position to draft No. 1 overall, it seems like Shedeur is completely on board with going to the Big Apple.