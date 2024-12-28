 Skip to main content
Shedeur Sanders uses his cleats to send message about NFL Draft

December 28, 2024
by Larry Brown
New York GiantsShedeur Sanders
Shedeur Sanders in headphones

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos quarterback Shedeur Sanders prior to the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Shedeur Sanders is using his cleats to send a message about the NFL Draft.

Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes were set to face the BYU Cougars at the Alamo Bowl on Saturday, and a photo on social media showed Sanders’ locker for the game. In front of Shedeur’s locker were red shoes with blue. The cleats were New York Giants colors, which seemed to tip off where Sanders thinks he will go as a pro.

Earlier in the week, a video had shown Shedeur talking with his brother, Shilo, about the NFL Draft. In the video, Shedeur said, “we know where we going….You’ll see them in the cleats later on this week.”

There was some previous chatter suggesting Deion preferred for his son to be drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders. But with the Giants now in position to draft No. 1 overall, it seems like Shedeur is completely on board with going to the Big Apple.

