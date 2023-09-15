Shedeur Sanders responds to Jay Norvell’s criticism of Deion

For the second consecutive game, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders says he has added motivation to stick it to his opponent.

Colorado has been preparing to face in-state rival Colorado State on Saturday. Earlier this week, Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell took an unexpected shot at Deion Sanders, Shedeur’s father, when Norvell criticized the way Deion presents himself during media sessions.

Shedeur was a guest on ESPN’s “First Take” Friday morning. He said you’ve “got to be a fool” to insult a head coach when the coach’s two sons play for the team.

“You gotta be a fool to do that. You got his son playing quarterback and his other son playing safety, so it’s like, come on now, you asking for it,” Shedeur said. “It’s just extra motivation. During the week we have a great approach to the game, but then when you make it overly personal … we respect the opposing players. Now whenever you make it like that, it’s all respect gone.”

Deion sent almost the same message to the Buffaloes in practice this week, so Shedeur’s response was hardly a surprise.

One of Deion’s favorite tools since taking over at Colorado has been getting his players to feed off of the perceived lack of respect they have been given. Nebraska coach Matt Rhule took an apparent shot at Deion during the offseason, and Shedeur said that made last week’s game personal. The bulletin-board material came easily this week for the Sanders family.