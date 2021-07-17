Shelley Meyer still taking shots at Michigan on social media

Urban Meyer may not be the coach at Ohio State anymore, but the family clearly hasn’t forgotten their past — or their rivals.

On Saturday, FOX’s college football account sent out a message asking for replies on who their favorite team’s biggest rival is. Meyer’s wife Shelley was among those who chimed in, taking a blatant shot at Michigan in perhaps the most brutal way possible.

7-0. — Shelley eyer (@spinnershells) July 17, 2021

Just in case you forgot, 7-0 was Meyer’s record against the Wolverines during his time at Ohio State.

Shelley does have history in Ohio even before her husband coached the Buckeyes. After all, she met Urban while the two were students at Cincinnati. And if there’s any doubt where her allegiances still lie, she even still has the letter “M” crossed out in her Twitter display name.

The Michigan-Ohio State rivalry runs deep and always has. The Meyers aren’t going to forget about it just because Urban jumped to the NFL.