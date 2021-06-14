Report: Jim Harbaugh bans red from Michigan facilities

Jim Harbaugh may finally be taking the Ohio State rivalry to the appropriate level.

Rivals Michigan insider EJ Holland reported on Friday that Michigan’s anti-Ohio State stance was on display for recruits during summer visits. Holland says the color red has been from Michigan’s facilities. Not even red drinks are allowed.

"There is no red allowed in the facilities… You can't even drink red Gatorade." Michigan's hatred of rival Ohio State is on full display for recruits during summer visits #GoBlue. https://t.co/27GXByrhYU pic.twitter.com/wn3CO8K1rX — "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) June 11, 2021

This is great and all, but you have to ask what took so long, if all this is new.

Urban Meyer initiated this mentality with his anti-Michigan attitude from the moment he took over Ohio State’s program. He banned the word “Michigan” immediately. His teams never lost to Michigan. The mentality he instilled helps explain why the Buckeyes seemed more prepared to dominate the games the last few years.

Then in late 2019, Justin Fields said that Ohio State took the rivalry much more seriously than Michigan. Perhaps that got back to Harbaugh, who has made adjustments. Whatever the case, this is the mentality Harbaugh’s Wolverines need to have. And they need to finally beat Ohio State.

