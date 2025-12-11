Sherrone Moore allegedly threatened Michigan staffer with a knife

Sherrone Moore was taken into police custody shortly after he was fired as the head football coach at Michigan on Wednesday, and a new report sheds light on what led to the arrest.

Michigan made the stunning announcement on Wednesday that Moore has been fired with cause after an investigation determined he engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. A short while later, it was reported that Moore had been detained by police in Saline, Mich. Authorities said Moore was then turned over to the Pittsfield Township Police Department to face potential charges.

John U. Bacon, a University of Michigan alum and best-selling author, has been covering the Moore story. Bacon, who taught at Michigan and has strong ties to the school, shared some new information during an interview with FOX 2 Detroit on Thursday.

According to Bacon, Moore and the woman with whom Moore had a relationship were investigated by Michigan officials over the summer. Both denied having any unprofessional involvement with one another. But on Wednesday morning, Bacon says the woman went to the Michigan registration office with “receipts” (text messages, emails, etc.) proving that she and Moore were romantically involved.

Michigan then made the decision to fire Moore. After that happened, Moore allegedly went to the woman’s residence and threatened to harm her and himself with a knife.

“After that, he broke into the employee’s home in Pittsfield Township, which is between Ann Arbor and Saline, Michigan, grabbed a knife, apparently, and threatened to harm her and harm himself,” Bacon said. “That’s when he (went into) protective custody in Michigan. So, that’s where that one stands.”

Bacon added that Moore was being monitored by mental health professionals as of Thursday afternoon.

According to online records, Moore was booked into the Washtenaw County Jail in Michigan at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. No charge or bond information was listed. A Pittsfield Township Police spokesperson said Moore is expected to be arraigned on Friday.

Police said Thursday that a suspect was taken into custody after officers responded to a call “for the purposes of investigating an alleged assault,” though the name of the suspect was not given.

Moore, 39, was in just his second season as the head coach at Michigan. He took over after his predecessor Jim Harbaugh left for the Los Angeles Chargers. Moore went 18-8 (.692) overall and led the Wolverines to victory in the ReliaQuest Bowl last year.