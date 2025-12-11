Sherrone Moore detained by police after his firing by Michigan

The Sherrone Moore situation has taken another unfortunate twist.

Stunning news broke on Wednesday that Moore has been fired from his position as the head football coach at Michigan for cause. Word later trickled out that Moore had allegedly engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a Michigan staff member (read the full details here).

On Wednesday evening, another development broke about Moore. Pete Thamel and Dan Wetzel of ESPN reported that Moore has been detained by police in Saline, Mich. He was then turned over to a secondary police department for an investigation into possible charges, per the Saline Police Department.

“The City of Saline Police Department assisted in locating and detaining former University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore,” the department said in a statement to ESPN. “Mr. Moore was turned over to the Pittsfield Township Police Department for investigation into potential charges.”

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel announced earlier in the day that an internal investigation of Moore found “credible evidence” about Moore’s allegedly inappropriate relationship with a staffer. Social media users have since supposedly identified the staffer who was allegedly involved with Moore, and that woman has since deleted her social media pages.

The 39-year-old Moore had been the head coach at Michigan since 2024, taking over after his predecessor Jim Harbaugh left for the Los Angeles Chargers. He went 18-8 (.692) overall and led the Wolverines to victory in the ReliaQuest Bowl last year. But Moore now has lost his job as a result of the supposedly inappropriate relationship and could even be facing criminal charges as well.