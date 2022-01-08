Starting Pac-12 QB enters transfer portal

There has been a tremendous amount of movement in the transfer portal in the college football world. Now a starting Pac-12 quarterback is on the move.

247 Sports’ Chris Hummer reported on Friday that Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura has entered the transfer portal.

Washington State starting QB Jayden de Laura has entered the portal, @247SportsPortal has learned. https://t.co/JsegMtwmHA — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 7, 2022

De Laura passed for 2,802 yards and 23 touchdowns as a sophomore for the Cougars. He led them to a 7-6 record.

De Laura’s transfer may be related to Washington State’s recruitment of another QB. Cameron Ward was recruited to Washington State by the program’s new offensive coordinator, Eric Morris, who coached Ward at Incarnate Word.

Key moments in timeline Dec. 8: Former UIW coach Eric Morris announced as WSU's new OC

Dec. 9: UIW QB Cameron Ward enters transfer portal

Dec. 31: WSU offers Cameron Ward

Jan. 4-5: Cameron Ward takes official visit to WSU

Jan. 7: Jayden de Laura enters transfer portal. https://t.co/wzTpIS8PuM — WAZZUWATCH (@WazzuWatch) January 7, 2022

Ward passed for 47 touchdowns this season and could very likely be Morris’ preference for a QB.

De Laura should be able to find a new home fairly easily.

De Laura is among several quarterbacks from Pac-12 schools who have transferred in or out of the conference. Former USC QB Kedon Slovis transferred to Pitt; former UCF QB Dillon Gabriel transferred to UCLA but then switched to Oklahoma; former Auburn QB Bo Nix transferred to Oregon; and Washington was set to land Jake Haener until that didn’t happen.

Photo: Nov 26, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Jayden de Laura (4) walks to the locker room following pregame warmups against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports