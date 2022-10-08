Steve Sarkisian shares heartfelt message for Lee Corso

Steve Sarkisian shared a really nice message of support for Lee Corso on Saturday.

The Texas coach appeared on a mic’d up video prior to the Longhorns’ rivalry game against Oklahoma. Sark spoke fondly of “College GameDay” and offered his best wishes to Corso, who missed his second straight week on the show.

This message from @TexasFootball's Steve Sarkisian about Lee Corso and @CollegeGameDay is pretty special. Relationships mean everything to @ReceDavis @KirkHerbstreit and our crew. pic.twitter.com/vsDX2iDQc6 — bill hofheimer (@bhofheimer_espn) October 8, 2022

“Rece, Kirk, Desmond, you guys have been covering college football on ‘GameDay’ since I was a player. Coach Corso not being there the last couple weeks … this has been my life for the last, shoot, almost 30 years. So what you guys do for college football is so special.

“I hope Coach Corso gets healthy, get him back. And we gotta get you guys back to the Red River Showdown. We both gotta play better leading up to this thing. Appreciate all you do for college football,” Sark told ‘GameDay’ hosts Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit and Desmond Howard.

Sarkisian is 48 and played quarterback at BYU from 1995-1996. He has coached since 2001 and spent most of that time in the college game, so he has tremendous familiarity with “GameDay.”

Sark is in his second season as Texas’ head coach. He previously served as the head coach at Washington and USC.