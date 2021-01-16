Steve Sarkisian says he ‘jumped’ to take Texas job

Steve Sarkisian was recently introduced as the new head coach at Texas, replacing Tom Herman. Sark got the opportunity to coach at Texas following two seasons at Alabama as the Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator. This opportunity comes over five years after he was fired by USC for alcohol issues during the 2015 season.

Sark was a guest on “Tiki and Tierney” on CBS Sports Radio/CBS Sports Network on Friday and was asked whether he thought he would get another head coaching opportunity. He says he got some offers, but they weren’t for the right opportunity the way the Texas job was.

“When things ended at USC, I didn’t know if I’d get another opportunity,” Sark told hosts Tiki Barber and Brandon Tierney. “So I just went back to work and focus on day-to-day and be the best version of me. It was a couple of years ago when a few opportunities presented themselves to me, I said no that’s not the right one, but I realized I’d probably get another shot. So, when (athletic director) Chris Del Conte called regarding this job at Texas, I jumped at it. You just don’t say no to a place like this, with the national brand, the iconic history and tradition of the place, and obviously the resources and support.”

That’s no surprise. Texas is one of the most prestigious jobs in the country. They have a massive fanbase, winning tradition, and tons of money to throw around. Every resource will be at Sarkisian’s disposal as the 46-year-old tries to prove he can win as a head coach.

This is Sark’s third head coaching job. He is 46-35 overall between his years at Washington and USC. Texas will be expecting much more winning than that.

Sark also doubled down on his stance about players singing “The Eyes of Texas.”

