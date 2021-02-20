Steve Sarkisian Texas contract terms revealed

The contracts of new head coach Steve Sarkisian and his assistants have been forwarded to the University of Texas’ Board of Regents for final approval, meaning we now know how much the school will be paying them in 2021.

Sarkisian is getting a huge payday to make the move to Texas. According to Zach Barnett of Football Scoop, Sarkisian will earn $34.2 million over his six-year deal, with the annual salary starting at $5.2 million in 2021 and rising by $200,000 yearly. That annual salary is lower than what predecessor Tom Herman was making, but the overall value of Sarkisian’s deal is higher, representing the richest contract in school history.

The same is true of Sarkisian’s assistants. Combined, Sarkisian and his top assistants will receive just over $13 million in 2021, a greater sum than Herman and his staff netted in 2020.

With figures like that, it’s pretty easy to see why Sarkisian was so eager to take the job. That said, expectations are high at Texas, and the university and its fans will want a big return on their investment.