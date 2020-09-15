Tate Martell has message after being suspended for season opener

Tate Martell’s college career continues to be filled with setbacks, but he’s trying to keep his head up.

Martell was suspended for Miami’s opening game against UAB for an unspecified team matter. Martell wasn’t expected to see much time under center for the Hurricanes, but it was another issue in a college career that has been filled with them.

On Tuesday, Martell posted a social media message indicating that he’s back at work.

Martell didn’t blink when D’Eriq King transferred to Miami, but King is clearly getting the most reps. Martell is nowhere to be found after throwing only one pass in his first season. The star recruit doesn’t look to have a path forward with the Hurricanes after the same situation arose at Ohio State.