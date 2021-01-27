Miami QB Tate Martell once again enters transfer portal

Tate Martell appears to be on his way to his third career school after once again entering the transfer portal.

Martell, who sat out the 2020 season after opting out in September following a suspension, has entered the transfer portal and looks set to leave Miami.

Former Miami and Ohio State QB Tate Martell has entered the transfer portal again, @TheAthleticCFB has learned. — Max Olson (@max_olson) January 27, 2021

Martell essentially confirmed the news by posting a video on Twitter where he made clear that he intends to play quarterback again.

this is where i’ve been.. pic.twitter.com/bcAjdXU23q — TATE MARTELL (@TheTateMartell) January 27, 2021

Martell’s college career has been quite the odyssey. After being featured on Netflix’s “QB1: Beyond the Lights,” he originally committed to Ohio State as a five-star quarterback recruit. He transferred to Miami after Justin Fields joined the Buckeyes, where Martell lost out on the quarterback job and was shifted to wide receiver. He stood little chance of playing quarterback for the Hurricanes in 2021 after D’Eriq King announced his decision to return to school.

The 23-year-old resurfaced on social media just last week, at the time seemingly preparing for his return to Miami. He will have at least two years of eligibility remaining wherever he lands.