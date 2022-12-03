TCU loses but still highly likely to remain in CFP

TCU may have lost 31-28 to Kansas State in overtime of the Big 12 championship game on Saturday, but that still is unlikely to keep them out of the College Football Playoff.

The loss by USC on Friday night in the Pac-12 Championship Game had the biggest impact on the potential CFP field. The Trojans’ loss gave them two defeats on the season, putting them in the same group as Alabama, Tennessee, Penn State and Clemson.

The USC loss meant no matter what happened on Saturday, TCU would still only have one loss at worst and be in the same discussion as Ohio State.

Even if Georgia and Michigan were to lose their championship games as TCU did, they would still be likely to make the CFP. The USC loss likely put the Buckeyes into the CFP.

Even though TCU lost, with whom do you replace them? Alabama? Why should the 10-2 Crimson Tide get in over the 10-2 Volunteers who beat them head-to-head?

This is one season where a playoff just wasn’t needed, as you could have put Georgia and Michigan against each other in the championship game and not had arguments from anyone.

The bottom line is the USC loss likely locked Ohio State into the playoff and meant that the outcome for the TCU, Michigan and Georgia games did not matter.