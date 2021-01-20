Tennessee students hilariously troll football team over McDonald’s bags

The Tennessee football team is facing serious penalties stemming from an investigation into recruiting violations, and it does not appear the school’s student body feels any sympathy for the program.

The iconic “Rock” on the University of Tennessee campus featured some classic McDonald’s artwork on Wednesday. Someone painted a Happy Meal and the McDonald’s slogan “I’m Lovin’ It” on the giant boulder. Check it out:

If you don’t get the reference, you must not have heard the report about how Tennessee coaches were handing McDonald’s bags full of cash to recruits.

Vols fans recently used the Rock to voice their opinions about the team’s next head coach. The McDonald’s art is going to be tough to top going forward.