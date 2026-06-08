Texas A&M QB gets clowned for giving Lionel Messi his signed jersey

Fans are finding humor in the fact that Lionel Messi is currently the proud owner of an autographed Texas A&M jersey.

Messi and the Argentina national team drew a massive crowd Friday for their friendly contest against Honduras at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. There were over 90,000 fans reportedly in attendance, and every single one of them would have been elated to have received an Argentina kit signed by Messi himself.

After the game, Messi was curiously the one who added a new kit to his collection. As his team navigated the stadium tunnels following a 2-0 victory over Honduras, a Texas A&M official directed Messi to take a photo with Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed . The Texas A&M senior then gave Messi his maroon jersey with a personal inscription.

Here’s the video of Reed’s interaction with arguably the greatest soccer player of his generation.

Marcel Reed meets Lionel Messi 👍



No. 10’s 🤝 pic.twitter.com/rMT2j57cIS — TexAgs (@TexAgs) June 7, 2026

Fans piled on Reed, stating that Messi almost certainly had no clue who the Texas A&M QB was.

Just picturing all the iconic jerseys Messi probably has framed in his house…



Pele… Maradona… Ronaldo… And now Marcel Reed https://t.co/rnpGvCdu9Q — Luke Evangelist (@lukeevangelist_) June 7, 2026

LMFAO I just saw the video clip



Marcel Reed gave his jersey to Messi?!?!! LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO https://t.co/h23l6y8JE3 — kev – lvl 3 xiaohongshu data collector (@justkevooo) June 8, 2026

Messi has 0 clue who Marcel Reed is https://t.co/8bnlHVQm5E — JM (@jmcollard0426) June 7, 2026

Reed probably wasn’t driven by hubris to give one of the most famous men on the planet his jersey. Texas A&M officials likely directed him to do it as a show of respect that wasn’t really thought through.

While one would not expect Messi to know much about college football, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has lived in the U.S. since 2023. There’s a non-zero chance Leo has caught an Aggies game while lounging at his home in Fort Lauderdale.