Oklahoma DB Delarrin Turner-Yell taunts Texas fans after blocked FG

The Red River Showdown rarely disappoints, and it certainly lived up to the billing on Saturday.

The Oklahoma Sooners outlasted the Texas Longhorns in four overtimes, and the extra periods were a roller coaster. In the third overtime, the Sooners held Texas and forced a field goal attempt that was blocked by Oklahoma.

The Sooners hadn’t won yet, but safety Delarrin Turner-Yell was still very much in the mood to taunt the Texas fans behind the end zone.

Awesome, but premature. Oklahoma’s Gabe Brkic missed a 31-yard field goal on the ensuing Sooner drive. Fortunately for Turner-Yell, the Sooners ultimately prevailed in the fourth overtime.

The Oklahoma-Texas game always seems to bring out troll moves. Turner-Yell clearly felt he had to make the most of the rivalry, and he certainly succeeded.