Texas trolls Big 12 commissioner after dominating Texas Tech

The Texas Longhorns completely dismantled the Texas Tech Red Raiders, 57-7, on Friday night to punch their ticket to the Big 12 title game. It was their first 50-point victory in a Big 12 game since 2007 and it avenged an embarrassing loss in Lubbock just one year ago.

But that wasn’t the only revenge the Longhorns exacted on the night.

Back in August, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark made some remarks that stuck in the craw of those from Texas. He encouraged Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire to “take care of business” against the Longhorns just as they had a year ago because he’d be in attendance for the game.

“Candidly, we were able to get Texas and Oklahoma out of here early. That was a big deal for us and I think for all of you. And, (Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire), I’m not going to put any pressure on you. But I’m going to be in Austin for Thanksgiving. And you better take care of business like you did right here in Lubbock like you did last year,” Yormark said at the time.

True to his word, Yormark was in attendance. And as the game reached its conclusion, Texas made sure he ate those words.

With Texas departing for the SEC next season, they wanted to offer up a proper goodbye to Yormark and the Big 12. They did so with a hilarious display on their video board which began with a replay of Yormark’s “take care of business” speech and ended with a, “See y’all in Arlington!”

A special message for Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark as Texas punches their ticket to Arlington. pic.twitter.com/XSYJlolRXk — Eric Henry (@EricCHenry_) November 25, 2023

“I got a chance to see Brett before the game and like I said, I appreciated him coming to our game tonight,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said after the game, via ESPN. “But man, we’ll take anything we can get to fire our guys up, and so I kind of thanked him for the video. … So to show that video to the stadium and to all of our fans, I think was just kind of all part of the celebration of it all. I know he’ll be there again next week. So hopefully we can put on one more good show for him.”

The victory improved Texas to 11-1 on the year, their highest win total since 2009 when they played for the national championship. Now they’ll have one more chance to rub salt Yormark’s wounds on December 2nd in the Big 12 Championship Game.

