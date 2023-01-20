Tim Brewster responds to criticism from Danny Kanell

Tim Brewster responded on Twitter Wednesday to some criticism from Danny Kanell.

Brewster is the tight ends coach for Colorado. He drew attention after his introductory speech he gave to his Colorado players went viral. In the video, Brewster spoke authoritatively and like a drill sargeant.

Kanell, a former Florida State quarterback who is now a college football analyst, threw some shade at Brewster over the speech.

“If you ever wondered why college coaches don’t work in the NFL….this in a nutshell is why,” Kanell tweeted.

If you ever wondered why college coaches don't work in the NFL….this in a nutshell is why. https://t.co/eL7GNhcoBg — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) January 17, 2023

Brewster saw the criticism and responded a day later. He pointed out that he coached tight ends in the NFL, and pointed to Antonio Gates as one of his success stories.

Hey Danny I coached 5 years in the NFL and would like to think was very successful, ask Antonio Gates. https://t.co/HTwyzAOGuh — Tim Brewster (@TimBrewster) January 19, 2023

“Hey Danny I coached 5 years in the NFL and would like to think was very successful, ask Antonio Gates,” Brewster responded.

Gates’ rookie season was in 2003, which was Brewster’s second season with the Chargers. He was there at the start of Gates’ career, helping the former basketball player successfully transition into an eventual All-Pro player.

Maybe Brewster is wise enough to know what situations call for his tough-guy persona, and which ones don’t.