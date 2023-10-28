Tim Tebow makes surprising prediction for Georgia-Florida game

Tim Tebow is a Florida Gator through and through. On Saturday, though, he put those allegiances aside and made what qualifies as a pretty surprising prediction for Saturday’s big game against Georgia.

Tebow was in Gainesville as part of SEC Network’s coverage of Georgia’s trip to Florida on Saturday, meaning he had to make a pick for who would win. While tearing a piece of paper meant to represent his heart and essentially hiding from the camera, Tebow admitted he was picking Georgia to win.

.@TimTebow is picking Georgia over Florida and it broke his heart 😅💔 pic.twitter.com/VS7JuSk7O7 — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 28, 2023

“First of all, these guys know if you cut me, I would bleed orange and blue. This sort of is disgusting,” Tebow said. “This is what’s happening in my heart. It’s tearing apart, because I’m picking Georgia,” Tebow admitted.

Full credit to Tebow for letting his head triumph over his heart in this instance, though he will be kicking himself if the Gators manage to pull the upset. He’s certainly not shy about predicting big things for Florida when he feels it warranted, though.

The Gators enter Saturday’s game at 5-2, though they have been playing well as of late. It would still be a surprise if they managed to topple unbeaten Georgia.