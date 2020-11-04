 Skip to main content
Tommy Tuberville wins Senate seat in Alabama

November 3, 2020
by Larry Brown

Tommy Tuberville

From Auburn Tigers head football coach to U.S. Senator, Tommy Tuberville has had quite a ride.

Tuberville won the U.S. Senate seat in Alabama on Tuesday, beating out incumbent Doug Jones.

“I’ll be guided by conservative values and vote for a majority of the people of the state of Alabama,” Tuberville said during his victory speech.

Tuberville, who ran on the Republican ticket, received a phone call from Vice President Mike Pence to congratulate him on the win.

Tuberville begins his six-year Senate term on Jan. 3, 2021.

The 66-year-old is from Arkansas but coached at Auburn from 1999-2008. He moved from Florida to Alabama in 2018 with the intent of running for the seat. Tuberville is best known for leading Auburn to a 13-0 season in 2004. He won the seat despite the attack ad against him from Jones’ campaign.

