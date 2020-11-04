Tommy Tuberville wins Senate seat in Alabama

From Auburn Tigers head football coach to U.S. Senator, Tommy Tuberville has had quite a ride.

Tuberville won the U.S. Senate seat in Alabama on Tuesday, beating out incumbent Doug Jones.

“I’ll be guided by conservative values and vote for a majority of the people of the state of Alabama,” Tuberville said during his victory speech.

Tuberville, who ran on the Republican ticket, received a phone call from Vice President Mike Pence to congratulate him on the win.

VP @Mike_Pence just called @TTuberville to congratulate him, the call was on speaker for supporters to hear. pic.twitter.com/nw8JXm1mbi — Reshad Hudson (@ReshadHudson) November 4, 2020

Tuberville begins his six-year Senate term on Jan. 3, 2021.

The 66-year-old is from Arkansas but coached at Auburn from 1999-2008. He moved from Florida to Alabama in 2018 with the intent of running for the seat. Tuberville is best known for leading Auburn to a 13-0 season in 2004. He won the seat despite the attack ad against him from Jones’ campaign.