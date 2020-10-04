Tommy Tuberville attack ad goes viral during Alabama game

Tommy Tuberville is running for a senate seat in Alabama, and the battle for the spot has gotten nasty.

Tuberville’s opponent, Doug Jones, ran an attack ad that aired during halftime of the Alabama-Texas A&M game on CBS. The attack ad called out Tuberville’s character and the way the former Auburn coach has left numerous jobs.

The anti-Tommy Tuberville political ad that ran on CBS calling him a quitter is loooooool pic.twitter.com/27ExWzvtY0 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) October 3, 2020

Ouch.

Tuberville beat out former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions in July for the Republican nomination. Jones, a Democrat, is the incumbent in the state.

Tuberville moved from Florida to Alabama in 2018 with the intent of running for the seat. The 65-year-old coached college football from 1995-2016, amassing a 159–99 record over four stops (Ole Miss, Auburn, Texas Tech, Cincinnati). His most notable season came when his Auburn squad went 13-0 in 2004. He went 7-3 in his career in the Iron Bowl, but he got his clock cleaned by “Lou” Saban in his final year at Auburn.

The items covered in the attack ad are stories we’ve published at LBS in the past.

Tuberville got into it with a fan at the end of the 2016 season while at Cincinnati (here’s the video and story).

A recruit also said that Tuberville left Texas Tech in 2012 during the middle of a dinner to take the Cincinnati job.

This ad helped remind voters about Tuberville’s past behavior.