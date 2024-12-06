Top Oklahoma WR set to transfer

The Oklahoma Sooners are set to lose another offensive player to the transfer portal.

Wide receiver Nic Anderson is entering the portal. He missed most of this season due to a quad injury, but he was electric in 2023.

Anderson had 38 catches for 798 yards and 10 touchdowns as a redshirt freshman with the Sooners in 2023. This season, he appeared in one game but exited due to his quadriceps.

Anderson is ranked by 247 Sports as a 4-star transfer. Their composite rankings had him as a 3-star prospect coming out of high school in Katy, Texas.

In addition to Anderson, Oklahoma is losing quarterback Jackson Arnold to the transfer portal. Arnold passed for 12 touchdowns for the Sooners this season but is looking elsewhere.

Oklahoma went a disappointing 6-6 this season, which was its first in the SEC. They still have a bowl game to come, but it will feature some new players.