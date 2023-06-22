Top QB prospect makes big move

Dylan Raiola has one year of high school football left before he enrolls at Georgia, but the quarterback prospect is moving a lot closer to Athens for his senior season.

Raiola is moving from Arizona to Georgia for his senior season, according to Blayne Gilmer of UGASports.com. The 18-year-old will enroll at Buford High School in Buford, Ga.

Raiola’s primary reason for the move is that he wants to make sure he can play a full season his senior year. Earlier this year, the Raiola family decided to move from Chandler High School in Chandler, Ariz., to Pinnacle High School in Phoenix. Arizona Interscholastic Association transfer rules require students to sit out five games at their new school when transferring.

Raiola’s family applied applied for a hardship that would make Dylan eligible to play immediately, but a decision was not scheduled to be made until Aug. 15. That would have been close to the start of football season, and Raiola did not want to risk potentially having to miss five games of his senior year.

By moving to Georgia, Raiola will be assured eligibility for his entire senior season. He will also be closer to the University of Georgia, where he has committed to play in college. Raiola’s family also believes the higher competition level of Georgia High School Football will benefit the young QB.

Raiola is the top-ranked player overall for the Class of 2024. He committed to another school late last year but opened his recruitment back up.