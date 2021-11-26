Top WR commit bails on Texas in middle of game

Texas finally snapped their ugly losing streak with a hard-fought win over Kansas State on Friday, but they suffered a significant loss in the recruiting department.

Armani Winfield, a four-star wide receiver recruit from Lewisville High School in Texas, decommitted from the Longhorns in the middle of Friday’s game. He said in a statement on Twitter that he will wait until National Signing Day to announce his decision.

Winfield was the first player to commit to Texas after Steve Sarkisian was hired as head coach back in January. He’s now the sixth decommitment for the 2022 recruiting cycle, according to 247 Sports.

Texas has had some truly atrocious losses this season after getting off to a strong start. You can’t blame recruits for wanting to look elsewhere, especially after some of the concerning quotes Sarkisian has delivered amid the disappointing season.

Photo: Sep 4, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and players sing The Eyes of Texas along with fans after a victory over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports