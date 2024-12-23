Travis Hunter deactivates Instagram after girlfriend criticism

Travis Hunter is taking a break from all the recent drama surrounding him and his longtime girlfriend Leanna Lenee.

Hunter has deactivated his Instagram page. The Colorado star seemingly made the decision at some point after a clip went viral that appeared to show Lenee dancing with another man for some sort of music video. The clip is believed to be from several years ago.

Travis Hunter just deactivated his IG after an old vid resurfaced of his girl twerking on another man pic.twitter.com/ZfE6l2JUtW — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) December 23, 2024

Hunter and Lenee first met as teenagers back in high school. They began dating in 2022 and got engaged in February.

As Hunter has gained popularity, his relationship with Lenee has been under increased scrutiny. After Colorado’s final game of the regular season, a video went viral in which Lenee looked like she was mad at Hunter about something. Lenee recently defended herself against the backlash and called out Hunter for cheating on his previous girlfriend in the process.

Hunter has defended Lenee and said he is not going to break up with his fiancee just because other people believe he should. Between the old videos going viral and a famous rapper falling for a fake Instagram comment from Lenee, you can understand why Travis is trying to distance himself from the drama.