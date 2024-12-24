Travis Hunter’s girlfriend Leanna Lenee deletes her Instagram profile

Travis Hunter and his girlfriend Leanna Lenee have gone dark on social media.

Lenee has deactivated her Instagram profile. Visits to her Instagram page return a broken page link, indicating she has deleted her account for now. This comes at the same time that Hunter himself deleted his Instagram page.

Hunter and his girlfriend are engaged and set to get married after the NFL Draft. The two have drawn criticism for multiple reasons, with fans on social media warning Hunter about marrying his fiancee, feeling she is a bad influence.

Lenee’s behavior at the Heisman Trophy ceremony was scrutinized. Lenee then went on social media to defend herself and called out Hunter for cheating in the past.

Amid all the criticism and scrutiny, Hunter and Lenee seem to be buckling down together by deactivating their Instagram profiles. They can now focus on their relationship free from the negativity from others, while Hunter can continue to build on his football career.

The two-way Colorado star is getting set to play in the Buffaloes’ bowl game against BYU on Saturday, Dec. 28. After that, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner can focus on preparing for the NFL Draft, where he is expected to be one of the top players taken.

Hunter has caught 92 passes for 1,152 yards with 14 touchdowns this season. He also has 31 tackles and 4 interceptions on defense. A recent report revealed whether NFL teams believe Hunter should play wide receiver or cornerback at the next level.