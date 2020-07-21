Trevor Lawrence fires back at news anchor who trolled him over engagement

Trevor Lawrence recently got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Marissa Mowry, which is typically a joyous occasion for a couple. One local news anchor tried to spoil it for Lawrence, however, and the Clemson star wasn’t having it.

After Lawrence revealed on social media Friday that he proposed to Mowry and she said yes, sports anchor Matt Trent from WBRZ in Baton Rouge took a shot at Lawrence. Trent said live on the air that LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was not available for comment on the engagement, but he assured Lawrence that “daddy’s proud of you.”

Nothing better than seeing your son take the next step as a man. Congrats to Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence on his engagement. @JoeyB is one proud dad!! #GeauxTigers #LSU pic.twitter.com/86IS8mENdF — Matt Trent (@MCTrent23) July 18, 2020

Lawrence couldn’t let it slide. In a tweet that he has since deleted, the 20-year-old said he always gets a charge out of grown men putting effort into trolling him.

“Hahaha I love when grown men try this hard to talk about me,” Lawrence said, via a screenshot that was captured by Joe Kinsey of Outkick the Coverage.

Lawrence has already won a national championship and is considered by many to be the top player in next year’s NFL Draft class, so the Burrow jokes probably don’t bother him all that much. Anyone who can pull off an epic hair flip like this is not lacking in the confidence department.