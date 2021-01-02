Trey Sermon had hilarious reaction to replay wiping out touchdown

Ohio State running back Trey Sermon thought he’d gotten away with one against the Clemson Tigers in Friday’s College Football Playoff semifinal, and you could tell by the look on his face.

Sermon appeared to be brought down on a run play, but jumped to his feet and ran all the way for a 91-yard touchdown. The play was not whistled dead, and was called a touchdown on the field prior to review. Replay, however, showed that Sermon’s elbow and knee were both clearly down on the initial tackle.

Sermon’s hilarious facial expression on the sideline as the call was overturned spoke volumes. He knew he’d gotten away with one, but hey, could you blame him for trying?

Sermon might’ve gotten another LeBron James shoutout had he actually scored there. The Buckeyes got a touchdown on the drive anyway, though, so it all worked out.