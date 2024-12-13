 Skip to main content
Son of NFL head coach transferring from Georgia

December 13, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
A Georgia helmet on the bench

Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Detailed view of a Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The son of an NFL head coach and former top recruit is planning to transfer from the Georgia Bulldogs.

Linebacker Troy Bowles, the son of Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, is entering the transfer portal, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3. Bowles, a top 100 recruit in the 2023 class, will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Bowles was regarded as one of the top linebackers in the class of 2023, and was also recruited by the likes of Ohio State and Oklahoma before ultimately settling on Georgia. He has hardly seen the field for the Bulldogs, playing in five games in 2023 and just two in 2024.

Bowles is the sixth Georgia defensive player to enter the portal already, even as the team preps for the College Football Playoff.

