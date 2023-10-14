Tulane player photographed urinating in corner during game

Tulane overcame a 21-10 third quarter deficit to defeat Memphis, 31-21, on Friday night. They left everything they had out on the field and no one embodied that more than defensive back DJ Douglas.

At one point during the game, Douglas was photographed standing in the corner Blair Witch style and he appeared to be relieving himself.

Insert your own caption. (Photo courtesy of the Memphis football FB page). pic.twitter.com/1e6qVH3LOk — Geoff Calkins (@geoff_calkins) October 14, 2023

When you’ve got to go, you’ve got to go.

Tulane coach Willie Fritz was not amused, however. Shown the snapshot after the game, he expressed displeasure with Douglas’ apparent decision to urinate inside of the stadium on the Memphis banner, which was probably not the intent.

“What is he doing? P—–g? Is that what it looks like? First I’ve seen of it,” Fritz said, via Mark Giannotto of the Memphis News. “If that’s what he’s doing, it’s pretty disappointing.”

Tulane declined to make Douglas available to reporters following the game so he was unable to explain himself.

The Green Wave, like many other programs, have a policy for players who need to use the bathroom during the game. That policy does not include finding a random corner and letting it all hang out. That leads us to believe that Douglas may have just been readjusting some gear or something similar he wanted cover from, but there are also policies for that.

Ironically, Douglas’ corner stall moment wasn’t even the strangest of the game. That distinction belongs to Memphis defensive lineman Andres Fox, who was ejected after punching a Tulane player in the groin.