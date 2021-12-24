 Skip to main content
Video: UCF player had funny equipment issue against Florida

December 23, 2021
by Grey Papke

ucf florida helmet lock

UCF got to challenge in-state rival Florida in Thursday’s Gasparilla Bowl, but one Knights player got a little bit more entangled in the matchup than he would have wanted to.

UCF offensive lineman Cole Schneider found himself blocking Gators linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper during the first quarter of the game, but the pair managed to get their facemasks locked together. That prompted something of an on-field operation by the UCF equipment crew.

The equipment manager seemed a bit taken aback by how well locked together the helmets were. That might have taken longer than even he expected to fix.

Hey, UCF wanted this game badly, and that sentiment goes all the way to the very top. You would certainly expect them to show it with some intense play, so in that regard, Schneider did not disappoint.

