UCF AD trolls Florida schools while introducing Gus Malzahn

The UCF football program has always had a bit of a chip on its shoulder, and that continued Monday despite a rather high-profile hiring.

UCF athletic director Terry Mohajir took a shot at rival programs within the state while introducing new head coach Gus Malzahn. Mohajir called Malzahn the best coach in a state that also contains Florida’s Dan Mullen, Florida State’s Mike Norvell, and Miami’s Mario Diaz.

UCF AD Terry Mohajir with a bit of local smack talk. Calls Gus Malzahn the "best college football coach in the state of Florida." — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 15, 2021

Malzahn has actually coached in a national championship game before, something that cannot be said about Mullen, Norvell, or Diaz. UCF did really well to land the former Auburn coach, and they might as well gloat a bit.

We don’t know whether Malzahn appreciated the heightened expectations. That said, he’s been known to troll a bit too, so he probably won’t mind this introduction.