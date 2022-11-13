Police provide update on Michigan-Michigan State tunnel incident

Police have provided an update regarding the Michigan-Michigan State tunnel incident.

The University of Michigan’s Deputy Chief of Police, Melissa Overton, told The Detroit News on Saturday that they have completed their investigation into the tunnel fight.

Per UM police in a statement to @detroitnews — the UM-MSU tunnel case has been "thoroughly investigated" in collaboration w Michigan State University police and has been turned over to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for review. More coming in @detroitnews — angelique (@chengelis) November 13, 2022

Overton said that they have turned the case over to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor, which will decide whether they will bring any charges.

Two Michigan players were seen on video getting beat up in the tunnel by numerous Michigan State players following the Wolverines’ 29-7 win over the Spartans on October 29.

A first video to emerge showed Michigan’s Ja’Den McBurrows getting beat up by several Michigan State players. A second video showed Gemon Green getting beat up, with a Spartans player even swinging a helmet at him.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said that his players were the victims of “assault.” Michigan State suspended eight players in the days after the incident took place, once they had reviewed matters.

Green hired an attorney and planned to press charges.