Urban Meyer shares brutally honest quote about Arch Manning

Arch Manning in a Texas helmet
Sep 30, 2023; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up before the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Expectations are high for Arch Manning as he assumes the Texas Longhorns quarterback job, but Urban Meyer is not exactly on board the hype train.

Meyer joined FOX Sports’ “The Joel Klatt Show” to preview Saturday’s showdown between Texas and the Ohio State Buckeyes, and argued that Texas should take a conservative approach early on with Manning. To Meyer, Manning “hasn’t done a thing yet,” and some of the expectations surrounding him have risen to unjustified levels.

“I’m hearing the word Heisman. I’m hearing the words national champion and first pick overall,” Meyer said, via FOX Sports. “I went back and watched [him] recently. He’s a good player. He’s a really good player. But get a couple of first downs.”

Meyer is not wrong that there is a lot of hype around Manning. The quarterback is already being named as a potential first overall pick in the future, and is the betting favorite for the Heisman Trophy to start the season despite never having been a full-time starter before.

A redshirt sophomore, Manning has had some game action, but has not faced an opponent like Ohio State. He will be under a great deal of scrutiny, especially if he struggles, and the Heisman hype could die down very quickly without a strong season-opening performance.

Meyer is not necessarily the only one pouring cold water on the hype. Some just want to see Manning actually perform before anointing him as the next great college quarterback.

