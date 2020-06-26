USC athletics have 1 positive COVID-19 test out of 69

The COVID-19 testing results are in for USC’s student-athletes who returned to campus this week.

For Phase 1 of their return, USC had student-athletes who live within one hour of the campus return for voluntary workouts. 69 people in total were tested, and one case was positive. USC said in a statement that person was experiencing symptoms and is now in isolation.

56 of the 69 student-athletes were football players, 9 were men’s water polo members, 3 women’s soccer players, and 1 men’s basketball player.

.@TheAthleticCFB asked #USC for test numbers for the student-athletes who returned this week. 69 S-As returned and were tested before voluntary workouts. One tested positive and is now in isolation. That student-athlete had not started voluntary workouts yet. Full statement: pic.twitter.com/vXpo1wBjO6 — Antonio Morales (@AntonioCMorales) June 26, 2020

USC will now move towards Phase 2 of the return, which would open things up to all student-athletes on July 6.

The Trojans football program is scheduled to begin the season against Alabama at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Sept. 5. A report in May said the game wouldn’t happen, but USC’s athletic director has expressed more optimism about the situation. USC also said in June that they were expecting to have some fans at games.